Machina Capital S.A.S. Increases Stake in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Machina Capital S.A.S. increased its position in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 62.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,627 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,535 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S.’s holdings in NetApp were worth $503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTAP. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in NetApp in the first quarter worth about $28,000. First Pacific Financial acquired a new stake in NetApp in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 34.3% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 595 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 41.1% during the second quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 748 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Caption Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NetApp during the second quarter worth about $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Stock Performance

Shares of NetApp stock opened at $88.60 on Monday. NetApp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.73 and a 52 week high of $91.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.78. The firm has a market cap of $18.25 billion, a PE ratio of 27.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59.

NetApp Announces Dividend

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The data storage provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.19. NetApp had a return on equity of 94.77% and a net margin of 11.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. NetApp’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. NetApp’s payout ratio is 62.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 871 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total transaction of $77,954.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,049,566.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other NetApp news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 871 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total value of $77,954.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,049,566.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael J. Berry sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.82, for a total value of $643,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 165,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,196,516.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,242 shares of company stock valued at $796,746. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NTAP shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on NetApp from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on NetApp from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com downgraded NetApp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Wedbush boosted their price target on NetApp from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on NetApp from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NetApp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.50.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

