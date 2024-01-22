Machina Capital S.A.S. Makes New $521,000 Investment in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,230 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $521,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Loews during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $420,569,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Loews by 5.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,795,384 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $878,550,000 after buying an additional 699,593 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its position in shares of Loews by 2,042.1% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 385,399 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $24,982,000 after buying an additional 367,407 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Loews by 495.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 285,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,487,000 after buying an additional 237,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Loews during the second quarter valued at approximately $104,870,000. Institutional investors own 54.03% of the company’s stock.

L has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Loews from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Loews in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

In other Loews news, Director Andrew H. Tisch sold 50,000 shares of Loews stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.61, for a total transaction of $3,380,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,946,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $942,939,226.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Andrew H. Tisch sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.61, for a total transaction of $3,380,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,946,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $942,939,226.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan C. Locker bought 15,870 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $63.75 per share, with a total value of $1,011,712.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,011,712.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 18.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

L stock opened at $72.20 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $69.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.20. Loews Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.85 and a fifty-two week high of $72.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $16.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 0.82.

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter. Loews had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 8.95%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st. Loews’s payout ratio is 4.28%.

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

