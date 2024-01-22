Machina Capital S.A.S. Makes New Investment in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $667,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Globe Life by 7.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 93,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,448,000 after purchasing an additional 6,299 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Globe Life by 3.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Globe Life by 26.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 2,848 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of Globe Life by 3.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Globe Life by 23.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,557,000 after purchasing an additional 4,897 shares in the last quarter. 80.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Globe Life alerts:

Insider Transactions at Globe Life

In other news, EVP Dolores L. Skarjune sold 20,479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.28, for a total transaction of $2,524,651.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $610,975.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Dolores L. Skarjune sold 20,479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.28, for a total transaction of $2,524,651.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $610,975.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael Shane Henrie sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.05, for a total value of $282,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,135. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,354 shares of company stock valued at $10,269,776 in the last quarter. 4.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Globe Life Stock Performance

NYSE GL opened at $121.81 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $121.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.41. Globe Life Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.23 and a 12-month high of $125.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 0.73.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.06. Globe Life had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 16.95%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Globe Life Inc. will post 10.59 EPS for the current year.

Globe Life Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Globe Life from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Globe Life from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Globe Life from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Globe Life from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $122.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Globe Life in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Globe Life currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.57.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Globe Life

About Globe Life

(Free Report)

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Globe Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globe Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.