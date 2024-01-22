Machina Capital S.A.S. Raises Holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Machina Capital S.A.S. increased its stake in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,409 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S.’s holdings in Equifax were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EFX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Equifax by 105,549.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,813,671 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,543,825,000 after purchasing an additional 38,776,933 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Equifax by 77.8% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,935,666 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,736,737,000 after purchasing an additional 3,910,202 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Equifax in the fourth quarter valued at $229,992,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Equifax in the second quarter valued at $266,095,000. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Equifax by 8.1% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,591,332 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,492,132,000 after purchasing an additional 795,483 shares during the period. 98.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equifax Price Performance

Shares of EFX opened at $245.34 on Monday. Equifax Inc. has a twelve month low of $159.95 and a twelve month high of $252.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $230.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $207.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.23 billion, a PE ratio of 58.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Equifax Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.97%.

EFX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Equifax from $208.00 to $289.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Equifax in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $273.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Equifax in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Redburn Atlantic downgraded Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $272.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Equifax from $204.00 to $196.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.12.

Insider Transactions at Equifax

In other news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.58, for a total transaction of $1,166,060.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 63,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,496,372.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.58, for a total value of $1,166,060.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 63,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,496,372.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Melissa D. Smith bought 914 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $166.27 per share, for a total transaction of $151,970.78. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $263,704.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

About Equifax

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

