Machina Capital S.A.S. Sells 3,170 Shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Machina Capital S.A.S. lowered its position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Free Report) by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,170 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S.’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $873,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Pinnacle West Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $15,524,000. Empirical Finance LLC increased its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 3,532 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 244.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 4,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Group increased its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 9,599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 2,602 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Pinnacle West Capital

In related news, EVP Robert Edgar Smith sold 1,610 shares of Pinnacle West Capital stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.95, for a total transaction of $122,279.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,178 shares in the company, valued at $697,069.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PNW shares. Guggenheim raised Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Barclays reduced their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 28th. StockNews.com raised Pinnacle West Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $78.00 to $69.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.38.

Pinnacle West Capital Stock Performance

PNW stock opened at $70.40 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.49. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $67.35 and a 1 year high of $86.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $72.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.83.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 10.13%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Pinnacle West Capital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.00%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.81%.

Pinnacle West Capital Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

