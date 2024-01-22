Machina Capital S.A.S. Sells 3,786 Shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Machina Capital S.A.S. decreased its stake in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) by 49.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,786 shares during the quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S.’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Ferguson in the 4th quarter valued at about $610,247,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Ferguson by 57.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,690,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,996,306,000 after purchasing an additional 4,618,603 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Ferguson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $365,342,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Ferguson by 92.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,753,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ferguson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $155,767,000.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Ferguson from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ferguson from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Ferguson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Ferguson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ferguson has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.50.

NASDAQ FERG opened at $189.64 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Ferguson plc has a 1-year low of $123.17 and a 1-year high of $194.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $180.59 and a 200-day moving average of $166.16. The company has a market cap of $38.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50, a PEG ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 1.24.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.59 billion. Ferguson had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 39.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.95 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ferguson plc will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

