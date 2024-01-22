Machina Capital S.A.S. Takes $1.05 Million Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,457 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,045,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. West Coast Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.5% during the third quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 21,155 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,392,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.8% in the third quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,481 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,980,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 3.9% in the third quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 11,930 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,605,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the third quarter worth $537,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 2.2% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,115 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on HD shares. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $356.00 to $387.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $351.31.

Home Depot Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of HD stock opened at $359.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $357.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.97. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $274.26 and a one year high of $362.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $334.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $319.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.06. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,339.65% and a net margin of 10.22%. The firm had revenue of $37.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.66%.

Insider Activity

In other Home Depot news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.07, for a total transaction of $38,997.89. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,858,334.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.07, for a total transaction of $38,997.89. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,858,334.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total value of $421,451.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,067,103.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,114 shares of company stock worth $966,456 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

See Also

