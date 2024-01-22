Machina Capital S.A.S. Takes Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 6,277 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $796,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in EOG Resources by 16.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,031 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,911,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the first quarter worth $404,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the first quarter worth $278,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 237.7% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,155 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 23.7% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 662 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EOG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $157.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $147.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.73.

EOG Resources Stock Down 0.2 %

EOG stock opened at $110.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $64.15 billion, a PE ratio of 8.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.03. EOG Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $98.52 and a fifty-two week high of $137.95.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 32.11% and a return on equity of 26.80%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.96 EPS for the current year.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.04%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Further Reading

