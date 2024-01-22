MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) Reaches New 1-Year High at $12.28

MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $12.28 and last traded at $12.28, with a volume of 253 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MGNX. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of MacroGenics from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of MacroGenics in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Guggenheim raised shares of MacroGenics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of MacroGenics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $7.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.67.

MacroGenics Stock Up 2.1 %

The firm has a market cap of $759.87 million, a PE ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 2.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.46.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $10.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.80 million. MacroGenics had a negative return on equity of 51.83% and a net margin of 41.13%. On average, analysts expect that MacroGenics, Inc. will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Ezio Bonvini sold 18,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total value of $190,310.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 101,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,021,104. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MacroGenics

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,589 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 7,712 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in MacroGenics by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 30,085 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 7,629 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in MacroGenics by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,414,924 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,574,000 after acquiring an additional 36,396 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in MacroGenics by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 248,520 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 7,215 shares during the period. Finally, RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in MacroGenics in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,594,000. 96.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MacroGenics

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes antibody-based therapeutics to treat cancer in the United States. Its approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens.

