Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) Price Target Cut to $21.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on MGY. Citigroup cut shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a neutral rating to a sell rating and dropped their target price for the company from $24.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.00.

Shares of NYSE:MGY opened at $19.61 on Friday. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 12 month low of $18.72 and a 12 month high of $24.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.96. The firm has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 2.00.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 41.62% and a return on equity of 25.75%. The company had revenue of $315.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Magnolia Oil & Gas will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s payout ratio is presently 16.91%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MGY. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 562.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,926,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,312,000 after buying an additional 7,579,743 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 32.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,647,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,245,000 after acquiring an additional 4,086,152 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc bought a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the third quarter valued at $28,249,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 24.7% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,009,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 23.3% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,068,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,824,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145,496 shares in the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings area in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

