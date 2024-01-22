Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Free Report) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,713 shares of the company’s stock after selling 460 shares during the quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC owned 0.07% of Vanguard Materials ETF worth $1,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VAW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF by 21.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,420,000 after purchasing an additional 4,991 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 39.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 6.2% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,319,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Materials ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $838,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 4,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VAW opened at $182.19 on Monday. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 12 month low of $162.48 and a 12 month high of $192.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $183.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $178.96.

Vanguard Materials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

