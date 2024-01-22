Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Has $1.76 Million Stock Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (BATS:BMAR)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC decreased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (BATS:BMAR – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,668 shares during the quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC owned approximately 1.76% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March worth $1,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $148,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March during the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March in the 2nd quarter valued at $212,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March during the second quarter worth $268,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March by 27.2% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 8,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754 shares during the last quarter.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - March alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March Price Performance

Shares of BMAR stock opened at $40.02 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.97 and a 200-day moving average of $37.66.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March (BMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BMAR was launched on Mar 2, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (BATS:BMAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - March Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - March and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.