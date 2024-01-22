Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Has $1.96 Million Stock Position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC trimmed its stake in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,525 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $1,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMLP. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in Alerian MLP ETF in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 8,000.0% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 37.3% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,053 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter.

Alerian MLP ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:AMLP opened at $42.92 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.88. Alerian MLP ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.68 and a fifty-two week high of $44.43.

Alerian MLP ETF Company Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

