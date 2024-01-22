Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Has $2.26 Million Stake in SPDR Global Dow ETF (NYSEARCA:DGT)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Global Dow ETF (NYSEARCA:DGT – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,744 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in SPDR Global Dow ETF were worth $2,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Global Dow ETF by 193.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 94,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,662,000 after purchasing an additional 62,331 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Global Dow ETF by 200.8% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 67,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,589,000 after buying an additional 45,017 shares during the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Global Dow ETF in the second quarter worth about $4,495,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Global Dow ETF by 830.1% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 31,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,586,000 after buying an additional 28,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Global Dow ETF in the second quarter valued at about $2,464,000.

Get SPDR Global Dow ETF alerts:

SPDR Global Dow ETF Price Performance

DGT opened at $118.43 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.20. The company has a market cap of $163.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 0.92. SPDR Global Dow ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.45 and a fifty-two week high of $119.57.

About SPDR Global Dow ETF

SPDR Global Dow ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Global Titans ETF, is an open-end investment management company. The Fund seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the performance of the Dow Jones Global Titans 50 Index U.S. Close (the Index). The Index includes 50 stocks of multinational blue-chip companies that are traded on United States or foreign stock exchange.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Global Dow ETF (NYSEARCA:DGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Global Dow ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Global Dow ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.