Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Has $2.60 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,634 shares during the quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $2,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VEA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 124,379.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 598,876,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,134,857,000 after purchasing an additional 598,395,639 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 74,844,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,456,331,000 after buying an additional 707,698 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 42,912,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,981,714,000 after acquiring an additional 128,862 shares during the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 39,205,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,714,046,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 36,966,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,707,111,000 after acquiring an additional 374,623 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $46.83 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.48. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $41.48 and a 12 month high of $48.16. The company has a market capitalization of $115.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

