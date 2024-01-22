Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 30,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,044 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 96,253.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,553,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,773,115,000 after purchasing an additional 23,529,155 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 98,060.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,177,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,993,000 after acquiring an additional 8,169,427 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 71.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 11,671,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,021,000 after acquiring an additional 4,868,387 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,630,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,256,729,000 after acquiring an additional 3,230,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 19.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,195,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,299,440,000 after purchasing an additional 2,840,167 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSV opened at $76.85 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.70. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $74.61 and a 12-month high of $77.32.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

