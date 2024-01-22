Maj Invest Holding A S Cuts Stock Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Maj Invest Holding A S lessened its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 902,282 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 139,247 shares during the period. Meta Platforms makes up 7.2% of Maj Invest Holding A S’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Maj Invest Holding A S’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $270,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of META. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,244,201 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $499,020,000 after acquiring an additional 249,926 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 284.0% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,356 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 2,482 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $813,000. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,888 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on META shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $355.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $405.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Meta Platforms in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $397.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, forty-one have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $366.23.

Meta Platforms Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of META traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $384.05. 8,478,650 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,738,172. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.66 and a fifty-two week high of $390.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $345.51 and a 200-day moving average of $319.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $986.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.22.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $34.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.58 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 23.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.35 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.48, for a total value of $191,579.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,667,822.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.48, for a total transaction of $191,579.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,380 shares in the company, valued at $13,667,822.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 19,681 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.22, for a total transaction of $7,365,023.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 784,236 shares of company stock valued at $265,206,391. Company insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Further Reading

