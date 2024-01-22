Maj Invest Holding A S Has $210.08 Million Stock Holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Maj Invest Holding A S lowered its holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,174,467 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 443,834 shares during the period. HP comprises about 5.6% of Maj Invest Holding A S’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Maj Invest Holding A S owned about 0.83% of HP worth $210,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. KCS Wealth Advisory raised its position in shares of HP by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 36,325 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of HP by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 11,927 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. First Command Bank grew its holdings in shares of HP by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,870 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of HP by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 12,002 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in HP by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 80,573 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $2,474,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. 76.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at HP

In other news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total value of $1,130,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 888,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,445,102.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other HP news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total value of $1,130,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 888,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,445,102.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Alex Cho sold 45,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total value of $1,337,963.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,003 shares in the company, valued at $643,367.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Citigroup raised shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, November 13th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Bank of America raised HP from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of HP from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HP presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.22.

HP Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE HPQ traded up $0.21 on Monday, reaching $29.33. 3,427,304 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,980,523. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.37. HP Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.22 and a fifty-two week high of $33.90.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.90. HP had a negative return on equity of 138.83% and a net margin of 6.13%. The business had revenue of $13.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

HP Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th were issued a $0.2756 dividend. This is a boost from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.43%.

HP Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

