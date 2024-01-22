Maj Invest Holding A S Sells 122,157 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Maj Invest Holding A S lessened its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 5.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,309,658 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 122,157 shares during the period. Micron Technology comprises 4.2% of Maj Invest Holding A S’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Maj Invest Holding A S’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $157,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. UG Investment Advisers Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 75.7% in the 3rd quarter. UG Investment Advisers Ltd. now owns 1,507,649 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $102,565,000 after acquiring an additional 649,516 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,833,138 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,311,265,000 after acquiring an additional 484,293 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter worth $2,638,000. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter worth $6,311,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,456,455 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $166,927,000 after acquiring an additional 447,560 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.74.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.13, for a total value of $462,910.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 695,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,989,248.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.13, for a total value of $462,910.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 695,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,989,248.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 8,882 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total transaction of $602,110.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 49,575 shares in the company, valued at $3,360,689.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 263,110 shares of company stock valued at $20,860,062 over the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Micron Technology Price Performance

Shares of MU stock traded up $1.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $88.66. 6,897,980 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,204,994. The company has a market capitalization of $97.08 billion, a PE ratio of -13.93 and a beta of 1.28. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.76 and a 12-month high of $89.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 42.47% and a negative return on equity of 14.44%. The business’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is -7.32%.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

