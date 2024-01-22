Maple Price Down 9.1% Over Last Week (MPL)

Maple (MPL) traded down 8.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. One Maple coin can currently be purchased for about $12.61 or 0.00031308 BTC on popular exchanges. Maple has a total market cap of $48.87 million and $828,946.22 worth of Maple was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Maple has traded down 9.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Maple Profile

Maple launched on April 20th, 2021. Maple’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,874,845 coins. Maple’s official Twitter account is @mplus_project and its Facebook page is accessible here. Maple’s official website is maple.finance.

Maple Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Maple (MPL) is a cryptocurrency on Ethereum, revolutionizing lending in decentralized finance. It bridges traditional finance and blockchain, empowering institutions to offer undercollateralized loans. MPL holders shape protocol decisions, earn fees through lending, and stake for rewards and risks. Founded in 2019 by industry experts Sidney Powell and Joe Flanagan, Maple transforms capital markets.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maple directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maple should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Maple using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

