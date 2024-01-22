Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART) Shares Up 6.8%

Shares of Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART – Get Free Report) shot up 6.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as $27.94 and last traded at $27.77. 894,409 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 1,981,834 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.01.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CART. Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on Maplebear in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Maplebear in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Maplebear from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Maplebear in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Maplebear in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.38.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.38.

Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($20.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($17.33) by ($3.53). The company had revenue of $764.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $735.65 million. Research analysts predict that Maplebear Inc. will post -14.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Maplebear in the 4th quarter worth $331,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Maplebear in the 3rd quarter worth $742,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Maplebear in the 3rd quarter worth $904,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Maplebear in the 3rd quarter worth $8,922,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Maplebear in the 3rd quarter worth $1,781,000.

Maplebear Inc, doing business as Instacart, provides online grocery shopping services to households in North America. It sells and delivers a range of products, such as food, alcohol, consumer health, pet care, ready-made meals, and others. The company offers its services through a mobile application and website.

