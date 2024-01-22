Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $20.72.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

MRNS stock opened at $9.61 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.12. The company has a current ratio of 6.38, a quick ratio of 6.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $5.46 and a 12-month high of $11.26. The company has a market cap of $524.42 million, a PE ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 0.98.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.06. Marinus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 175.74% and a negative net margin of 432.64%. The firm had revenue of $7.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.54 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Marinus Pharmaceuticals will post -2.5 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 58.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,955,343 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,791,000 after buying an additional 1,089,913 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $549,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 214.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 163,770 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 111,757 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $484,000. 88.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapeutic products for patients suffering from rare genetic epilepsies and other seizure disorders. It offers ZTALMY (ganaxolone), an oral suspension for the treatment of seizures associated with cyclin-dependent kinase-like 5 deficiency disorder for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

