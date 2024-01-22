Mark Alvino Sells 7,084 Shares of Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) Stock

Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO – Get Free Report) Director Mark Alvino sold 7,084 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.11, for a total transaction of $36,199.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 62,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $320,989.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Abeona Therapeutics Stock Performance

ABEO traded up $0.08 on Monday, hitting $5.08. The company had a trading volume of 153,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,344. Abeona Therapeutics Inc has a 52-week low of $2.19 and a 52-week high of $5.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.23.

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.05. On average, analysts anticipate that Abeona Therapeutics Inc will post -2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Abeona Therapeutics

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABEO. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Abeona Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Abeona Therapeutics by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,694,624 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 76,694 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Abeona Therapeutics by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,325,816 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 148,200 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 1,244,774 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 107,500 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 377,402 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 74,600 shares during the period. 43.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Abeona Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 15th.

Abeona Therapeutics Company Profile

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

