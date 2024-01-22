Mark Alvino Sells 7,084 Shares of Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) Stock

Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO – Get Free Report) Director Mark Alvino sold 7,084 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.11, for a total transaction of $36,199.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 62,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $320,989.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Abeona Therapeutics Stock Performance
ABEO traded up $0.08 on Monday, hitting $5.08. The company had a trading volume of 153,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,344. Abeona Therapeutics Inc has a 52-week low of $2.19 and a 52-week high of $5.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.23.
Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.05. On average, analysts anticipate that Abeona Therapeutics Inc will post -2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Abeona Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 15th.
Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.
