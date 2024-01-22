Markel Group Inc. Acquires 29,000 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Markel Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 53.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,000 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,000 shares during the quarter. Markel Group Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $9,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Target during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its holdings in shares of Target by 150.6% in the second quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 213 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Target by 82.8% in the third quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Target in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 78.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
In related news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total value of $522,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,019,778.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total value of $522,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,019,778.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $2,080,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,354,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,127,520 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.
Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.28 billion. Target had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 3.40%. Target’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 10th. Investors of record on Sunday, January 21st will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.12%.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Target from $117.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley raised Target from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Target from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Tigress Financial dropped their price target on Target from $215.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.62.
Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.
