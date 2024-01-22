Markel Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

Markel Group Inc. increased its stake in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Free Report) by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 37,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the quarter. Markel Group Inc.’s holdings in Cable One were worth $23,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CABO. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Cable One in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Cable One by 51.9% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Cable One by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cable One by 8,850.0% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cable One during the 1st quarter valued at $186,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CABO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cable One in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp cut their target price on Cable One from $1,175.00 to $1,110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Cable One in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $418.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $793.00.

Cable One Stock Performance

Cable One stock traded up $11.31 during trading on Monday, reaching $543.89. The company had a trading volume of 16,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,310. Cable One, Inc. has a 52 week low of $506.18 and a 52 week high of $861.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $543.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $605.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.92 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $10.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $13.40 by ($2.62). The business had revenue of $420.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.49 million. Cable One had a net margin of 4.43% and a return on equity of 13.24%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cable One, Inc. will post 43.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cable One Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th were issued a dividend of $2.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 27th. This represents a $11.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.08%.

Cable One Company Profile

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides various residential video services from basic video service to digital services with access to hundreds of channels; and provides a cloud-based DVR feature that does not require the use of a set-top boxes.

Featured Stories

