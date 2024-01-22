Markel Group Inc. Buys 6,500 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Markel Group Inc. raised its stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 99,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the quarter. Markel Group Inc.’s holdings in AON were worth $32,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of AON by 34.7% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AON by 134.6% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of AON by 16.1% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,264,000 after buying an additional 3,948 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of AON by 46.0% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in AON by 5.2% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut AON from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $328.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on AON from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on AON from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on AON from $352.00 to $342.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on AON in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $361.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AON currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $338.31.

AON Stock Performance

AON traded down $3.10 on Monday, reaching $308.48. 389,542 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,070,355. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $311.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $322.17. Aon plc has a fifty-two week low of $280.89 and a fifty-two week high of $347.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.76 billion, a PE ratio of 23.64, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.87.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. AON had a negative return on equity of 1,685.76% and a net margin of 20.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 14.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AON Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be issued a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.71%.

AON Company Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

