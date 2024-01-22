Markel Group Inc. Buys New Stake in Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVA)

Markel Group Inc. bought a new position in Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 98,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,128,000. Markel Group Inc. owned 0.38% of Liberty Live Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in Liberty Live Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. LWM Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Live Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Live Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Live Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Live Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Live Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LLYVA traded down $0.26 during trading on Monday, reaching $35.76. The stock had a trading volume of 49,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,861. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.75. Liberty Live Group has a fifty-two week low of $29.48 and a fifty-two week high of $37.03.

Insider Buying and Selling

Liberty Live Group Company Profile

In related news, Director Malcolm Ian Grant Gilchrist sold 3,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total transaction of $211,998.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Liberty Live Group news, Director Malcolm Ian Grant Gilchrist sold 3,258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total transaction of $211,998.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Larry E. Romrell sold 21,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total transaction of $600,739.66. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,449.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

Liberty Live Group operates as a live entertainment company. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

