Markel Group Inc. Has $5.60 Million Stock Holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Markel Group Inc. raised its stake in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,950 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the quarter. Markel Group Inc. owned 0.06% of Eastman Chemical worth $5,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 2.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 4.1% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 3,107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 42.6% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 1.8% during the second quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 0.8% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 18,628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,087,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EMN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Eastman Chemical from $96.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Barclays reduced their target price on Eastman Chemical from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.19.

Eastman Chemical Price Performance

EMN stock traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $87.38. 178,342 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 760,953. Eastman Chemical has a 12 month low of $68.89 and a 12 month high of $92.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $85.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.53.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.02. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 6.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 6.37 EPS for the current year.

Eastman Chemical Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th were issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. This is a boost from Eastman Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.26%.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile



Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

See Also

