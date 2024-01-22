Markel Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Markel Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 645,480 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies accounts for 1.6% of Markel Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Markel Group Inc. owned about 0.11% of Lowe’s Companies worth $134,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dover Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 0.9% during the third quarter. Dover Advisors LLC now owns 9,007 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 15.1% during the third quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 338,386 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $65,755,000 after purchasing an additional 44,312 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 2.4% during the third quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,212 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 7.8% during the third quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 7,917 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Funds Management Co LLC lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 9.4% during the third quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC now owns 2,679 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. 71.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LOW traded down $1.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $218.82. 1,171,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,459,462. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $181.85 and a twelve month high of $237.21. The stock has a market cap of $125.85 billion, a PE ratio of 16.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $212.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $214.18.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.03. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.49% and a negative return on equity of 54.56%. The business had revenue of $20.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 23rd. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.92%.

LOW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $218.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $194.00 to $190.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $240.04.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

