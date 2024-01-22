Markel Group Inc. Purchases 6,265 Shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Markel Group Inc. grew its stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 156,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,265 shares during the period. Markel Group Inc.’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $8,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First National Bank of Hutchinson raised its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 11,362 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 21,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,663,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 9,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,314 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC grew its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 61.0% in the second quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. 70.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on SMG. StockNews.com raised shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Scotts Miracle-Gro presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.00.

Insider Activity at Scotts Miracle-Gro

In other Scotts Miracle-Gro news, Director Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 46,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.23, for a total transaction of $2,848,725.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,923,770 shares in the company, valued at $852,552,437.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO James Hagedorn sold 64,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.69, for a total value of $3,385,859.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 61,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,218,726.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 46,525 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.23, for a total transaction of $2,848,725.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,923,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $852,552,437.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 112,894 shares of company stock worth $6,354,208 in the last three months. Company insiders own 26.46% of the company’s stock.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SMG traded up $0.31 on Monday, reaching $59.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 185,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 537,465. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 52-week low of $43.67 and a 52-week high of $88.61. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.67 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.50, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported ($2.77) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.83) by $0.06. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a negative net margin of 10.70% and a positive return on equity of 421.70%. The business had revenue of $374.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.16 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($2.04) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 27th were issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 24th. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -38.88%.

About Scotts Miracle-Gro

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The company provides lawn care products, comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, and other durable products, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; and gardening and landscape products, which include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes, garden soils, mulches and ground cover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and live goods and seeding solutions.

