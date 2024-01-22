Markel Group Inc. Raises Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Markel Group Inc. boosted its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,060,741 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Markel Group Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $47,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 53,491 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80,911 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,362,000 after buying an additional 2,447 shares during the last quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $221,000. Bowman & Co S.C. increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. now owns 26,469 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,100,000 after buying an additional 1,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 81,556 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,389,000 after buying an additional 3,347 shares during the last quarter. 82.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, October 6th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.95.

Shares of Comcast stock traded up $0.41 on Monday, reaching $43.76. 7,955,515 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,691,968. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $34.63 and a 1-year high of $47.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.08, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.01.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.14. Comcast had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The company had revenue of $30.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

