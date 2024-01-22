Markel Group Inc. Takes Position in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Markel Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $987,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FERG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Ferguson during the 1st quarter valued at about $370,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Ferguson by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 34,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,669,000 after purchasing an additional 3,570 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ferguson by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,046,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,213,327,000 after acquiring an additional 191,587 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ferguson by 100.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 2,503 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in shares of Ferguson by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 161,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,630,000 after acquiring an additional 38,584 shares during the period.

Get Ferguson alerts:

Ferguson Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of FERG stock traded up $1.30 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $190.91. 466,837 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 784,392. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $180.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.16. Ferguson plc has a 1-year low of $123.17 and a 1-year high of $194.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.85 billion, a PE ratio of 21.65, a PEG ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Ferguson ( NASDAQ:FERG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.04. Ferguson had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 39.53%. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ferguson plc will post 9.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Ferguson from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Bank of America lowered shares of Ferguson from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Ferguson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Ferguson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on FERG

About Ferguson

(Free Report)

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FERG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ferguson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferguson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.