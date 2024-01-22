Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.89.

MQ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Marqeta from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Marqeta from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Marqeta from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Marqeta from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 price objective on shares of Marqeta in a research report on Friday, October 20th.

In related news, insider Randall F. Kern sold 53,367 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.23, for a total transaction of $332,476.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 10.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Marqeta by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 236,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 26,477 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC raised its stake in Marqeta by 33.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 191,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 47,947 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Marqeta by 28.5% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 752,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,665,000 after acquiring an additional 166,929 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Marqeta by 10.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 52,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 5,026 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Marqeta by 320.1% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 17,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 13,467 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MQ opened at $6.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of -15.38 and a beta of 1.87. Marqeta has a 52-week low of $3.46 and a 52-week high of $7.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.91.

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. Marqeta had a negative return on equity of 12.22% and a negative net margin of 27.45%. The firm had revenue of $108.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.24 million. Research analysts predict that Marqeta will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including commerce disruptors, financial technology, embedded finance solutions, and large financial institution.

