Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV Acquires 654 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,552 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 654 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises about 6.1% of Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $14,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 10,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,112,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 21.2% in the second quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 3,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 1,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VB traded up $3.27 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $210.98. The company had a trading volume of 137,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 736,970. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $203.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $197.32. The stock has a market cap of $47.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $174.84 and a 52 week high of $216.57.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

