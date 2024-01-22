Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV Buys 2,264 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 180,952 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,264 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for about 3.2% of Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $7,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 307.2% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the period. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter worth about $37,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $47.01. The stock had a trading volume of 2,668,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,814,556. The company has a market cap of $115.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $41.48 and a 1 year high of $48.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.48.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

