Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV Cuts Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV cut its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 206,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,859 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 5.7% of Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $13,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHM. First National Corp MA ADV boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 167,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,920,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $316,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 705,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,140,000 after purchasing an additional 20,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 17.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 94,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,702,000 after purchasing an additional 13,925 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of SCHM stock traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $75.08. 46,603 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 337,817. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.36. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $62.87 and a 12-month high of $76.07. The stock has a market cap of $10.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13.

About Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.