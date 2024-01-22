Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV Has $811,000 Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,082 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 0.3% of Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 108,287.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 296,468,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,556,324,000 after buying an additional 296,194,508 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 95,537.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 21,317,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $867,198,000 after purchasing an additional 21,295,255 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $362,618,000. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3,959.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 8,353,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $205,344,000 after purchasing an additional 8,147,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $284,663,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO traded down $0.29 during trading on Monday, reaching $39.34. The stock had a trading volume of 2,714,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,225,044. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $37.46 and a 52 week high of $43.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.39 and its 200 day moving average is $40.23. The stock has a market cap of $70.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

