Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV Lowers Holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV decreased its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 309,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,775 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF accounts for approximately 6.3% of Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV owned approximately 0.07% of Schwab US Broad Market ETF worth $15,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.8% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Angeles Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Performance

SCHB stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $56.52. 400,373 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 985,934. The firm has a market cap of $25.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.27. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1-year low of $44.57 and a 1-year high of $56.62.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

