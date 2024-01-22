Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $122.00.

MASI has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Raymond James downgraded Masimo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Masimo from $110.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd.

Masimo stock opened at $125.00 on Wednesday. Masimo has a one year low of $75.22 and a one year high of $198.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $107.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.39. The company has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.22 and a beta of 1.00.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $478.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $498.73 million. Masimo had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 4.19%. Masimo’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Masimo will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Masimo by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,138 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Masimo by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 2,719 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Masimo by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 339 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Masimo by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 485 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in Masimo by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 11,065 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and O3 regional oximetry.

