Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Bought by Advisor OS LLC

Advisor OS LLC lifted its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 23.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,102 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MA. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management raised its holdings in Mastercard by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management now owns 869 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP raised its holdings in Mastercard by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 3,244 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. 74.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $420.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $433.00 to $482.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $424.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $479.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $461.90.

MA stock opened at $438.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $410.75 billion, a PE ratio of 38.05, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.10. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $340.21 and a twelve month high of $438.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $417.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $404.55.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 188.83% and a net margin of 44.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.68 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 8th. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 23.00%.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 5th that permits the company to repurchase $11.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to buy up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 8,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.26, for a total transaction of $3,829,314.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,003,217.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 8,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.26, for a total transaction of $3,829,314.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,003,217.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.20, for a total value of $48,590,139.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98,172,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,914,253,871.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 516,164 shares of company stock valued at $199,248,209 in the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

