Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Purchased by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 990,007 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,147 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $382,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 0.8% during the third quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,286 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,093,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Mastercard by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Mastercard by 15.5% in the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 769 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Black Diamond Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 20.8% in the third quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 727 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd lifted its position in Mastercard by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 41,610 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $16,475,000 after acquiring an additional 7,682 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In related news, Director Richard K. Davis purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $390.96 per share, for a total transaction of $390,960.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,743 shares in the company, valued at $3,809,123.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total transaction of $1,700,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,649,875. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard K. Davis bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $390.96 per share, with a total value of $390,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,809,123.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 516,164 shares of company stock worth $199,248,209 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of MA traded up $2.52 on Monday, hitting $439.30. 880,928 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,277,948. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $340.21 and a 1 year high of $440.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $417.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $404.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $411.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 188.83% and a net margin of 44.85%. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.68 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 5th that allows the company to repurchase $11.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to reacquire up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 8th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mastercard in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $424.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Mastercard from $443.00 to $439.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $461.90.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

