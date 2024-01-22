Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at BTIG Research

BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the stock.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Matterport from $3.50 to $3.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Matterport from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd.
Matterport Stock Performance
Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. Matterport had a negative net margin of 135.23% and a negative return on equity of 38.38%. The firm had revenue of $40.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.09 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Matterport will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insider Buying and Selling at Matterport
In other Matterport news, CFO James Daniel Fay sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.63, for a total transaction of $65,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,212,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,188,556.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quilter Plc bought a new position in shares of Matterport in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,050,528,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Matterport in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Matterport by 202.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 5,604 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Matterport by 84.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 4,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Matterport in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. 30.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Matterport Company Profile
Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication of the built world. The company offers Matterport Capture Services, a fully managed solution for enterprise subscribers; Smartphone Capture, a smartphone capture solution for both iOS and Android; Matterport Pro3, a 3D camera that scans properties; Matterport Pro2, a 3D camera that captures spaces; and 360 Cameras.
