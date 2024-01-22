McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Purchased by Latitude Advisors LLC

Latitude Advisors LLC boosted its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,622 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,160,680 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $305,770,000 after acquiring an additional 9,339 shares during the period. Dover Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dover Advisors LLC now owns 3,022 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $796,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Commons Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commons Capital LLC now owns 783 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 60.9% during the 3rd quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,041 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 7,167 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total value of $1,332,278.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,379,960.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.25, for a total value of $1,261,968.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,505,375. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total transaction of $1,332,278.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,379,960.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

McDonald’s Trading Down 0.7 %

MCD traded down $2.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $298.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,593,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,831,062. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $245.73 and a fifty-two week high of $302.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.43 billion, a PE ratio of 26.33, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $287.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $280.15.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.19. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 157.19% and a net margin of 33.31%. The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MCD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research dropped their price target on McDonald’s from $315.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. HSBC initiated coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $317.00 price target for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on McDonald’s from $345.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com lowered McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $317.83.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

Further Reading

