MediaValet Inc. (CVE:MVP) Director Buys C$35,360.00 in Stock

MediaValet Inc. (CVE:MVP – Get Free Report) Director Thomas Kenny bought 68,000 shares of MediaValet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.52 per share, with a total value of C$35,360.00.

MediaValet Stock Performance

MVP stock traded up C$0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$2.50. The stock had a trading volume of 29,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,658. The stock has a market cap of C$95.48 million and a PE ratio of -19.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.52, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.50. MediaValet Inc. has a 52-week low of C$1.26 and a 52-week high of C$3.24.

MediaValet Company Profile

MediaValet Inc develops and delivers enterprise cloud software to manage the digital media assets worldwide. It offers Enterprise Digital Asset Management (DAM) platform that helps to create, find, work with, manage, and share digital assets; CreativeSPACES, a hybrid cloud/on premise tool for collaborating between team members, the core DAM, and other media creation software; and other modules modules for advanced artificial intelligence, audio/video intelligence, mobile support, content publishing, and open application programming interface developer tools.

