Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Stock Position Lifted by OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd lifted its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,410 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,831 shares during the quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $4,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hartford Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 425.0% in the third quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 315 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 209.0% in the second quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 309 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 48.9% in the second quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter worth $31,000. 80.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MDT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $104.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.92.

Medtronic Price Performance

Shares of MDT traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $87.15. The stock had a trading volume of 754,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,590,068. The company’s fifty day moving average is $81.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $68.84 and a 52 week high of $92.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.74.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.93 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.90%.

Insider Activity at Medtronic

In other news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 4,997 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.17, for a total transaction of $410,603.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,375,534.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Further Reading

