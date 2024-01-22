MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MEIP. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of MEI Pharma from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of MEI Pharma from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.50.

MEI Pharma Trading Down 4.1 %

Shares of MEI Pharma stock opened at $4.73 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.49. MEI Pharma has a 12-month low of $4.00 and a 12-month high of $7.97. The stock has a market cap of $31.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.80.

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $8.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.47) by $9.93. MEI Pharma had a net margin of 39.06% and a return on equity of 86.21%. The business had revenue of $65.30 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that MEI Pharma will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in MEI Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. BML Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MEI Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $151,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of MEI Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $152,000. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of MEI Pharma by 50.4% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 379,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 127,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of MEI Pharma by 162.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 167,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 103,480 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.92% of the company’s stock.

MEI Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops Zandelisib, an oral phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase delta inhibitor for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma; and Voruciclib, an oral cyclin-dependent kinase 9 inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and B-cell malignancies.

