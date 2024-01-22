Melodiol Global Health Stock Scheduled to Reverse Split on Friday, January 26th (OTCMKTS:COPHF)

Melodiol Global Health Limited (OTCMKTS:COPHF – Free Report) shares are set to reverse split on Friday, January 26th. The 1-20 reverse split was announced on Friday, January 26th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Friday, January 26th.

Shares of OTCMKTS COPHF opened at $0.00 on Monday. Melodiol Global Health has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.10.

About Melodiol Global Health

Melodiol Global Health Limited develops, registers, and commercializes pharmaceutical-grade cannabis, and hemp-based nutraceutical products and treatments for human and other health in Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, the United States, and internationally. The company develops and commercializes therapeutic products; develops and sells beauty and personal care products under the Green Goo, Southern Butter, and Goodgoo brands; and cultivates, processes, and sells cannabis products.

