Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Position Lifted by Dover Advisors LLC

Dover Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,725 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the quarter. Dover Advisors LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 94.2% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 349,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,683,000 after acquiring an additional 169,536 shares during the last quarter. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the first quarter worth about $2,423,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.3% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 159,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,064,000 after acquiring an additional 9,376 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,078,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 36,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,964,000 after purchasing an additional 4,131 shares during the period. 74.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Merck & Co., Inc.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 43,823 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $4,602,729.69. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 111,764 shares in the company, valued at $11,738,572.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 2,081 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.38, for a total transaction of $213,052.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,191 shares in the company, valued at $1,862,394.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 43,823 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $4,602,729.69. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 111,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,738,572.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Up 0.8 %

MRK traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $119.87. 3,478,141 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,963,257. The company has a market cap of $303.75 billion, a PE ratio of 66.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $96.36 and a one year high of $119.97.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.30 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 18.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 171.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MRK has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.65.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

