Meridian Wealth Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Meridian Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 344,685 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,707 shares during the quarter. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF accounts for approximately 3.4% of Meridian Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $16,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHO. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 70,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 426.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 56,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,791,000 after acquiring an additional 45,635 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 11.9% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 98,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,868,000 after acquiring an additional 10,418 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 115.6% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 14,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 7,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 27,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHO traded up $0.03 on Monday, hitting $48.46. 332,135 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,856,321. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.27 and its 200 day moving average is $48.03. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $47.65 and a 52 week high of $49.13.

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

