Meridian Wealth Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Meridian Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 575 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LLY. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 57.8% during the 3rd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 7,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,283,000 after purchasing an additional 2,702 shares during the period. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 246.6% during the 3rd quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 2,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares during the period. Draper Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Draper Asset Management LLC now owns 6,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,359,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,073,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Hartford Funds Management Co LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC now owns 1,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on LLY. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $525.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $615.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $535.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $583.24.

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and Company

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 14,388 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $630.28, for a total value of $9,068,468.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,754,422 shares in the company, valued at $62,873,217,098.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 670 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.10, for a total transaction of $382,637.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,688,738.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 14,388 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $630.28, for a total value of $9,068,468.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,754,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,873,217,098.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,120 shares of company stock worth $39,862,068 over the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

Shares of LLY stock traded down $1.44 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $627.14. The company had a trading volume of 757,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,970,224. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $597.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $559.00. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $309.20 and a 52-week high of $647.73. The stock has a market cap of $595.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.87, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.18. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 48.12% and a net margin of 15.55%. The company had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.88 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is 81.88%.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

